Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Technical Assistant posts at konkanrailway.com

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant posts. KRCL will recruit candidates on contract basis for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the notification released by the Railways, the total number of vacancies of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) is 7. Out of these, there are 5 posts for OBC and 2 posts for ST category candidates. The number of vacancies in Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) is 5 for OBC category candidates and 2 for ST category.

35,000 per month will be given to the selected candidates on the posts of Senior Technical Assistant (Civil). At the same time, the selected candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) will be given 30 thousand rupees per month.

Candidates maximum age should be 30 years for the post of Senior Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Junior Technical Assistant as on September 1, 2021. Age relaxation is given for SC, ST and OBC candidates. For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with 60% marks from a university recognized by AICTE. Apart from this, candidates should also have work experience. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

UPSC: Niketan, who beat difficulties at every step, fulfilled his dream in his third attempt

Candidates will be selected for these posts through interview. Interview for the post of Senior Technical Assistant will be conducted from September 20 to September 22. At the same time, the interview of the candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Assistant will be held from 23 September to 25 September.

Candidates will be interviewed at USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extn – Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir 180011. Interested and eligible candidates attend the walk-in-interview along with a copy of the prepared application in the prescribed format given on KRCL website konkanrailway.com along with 1 set of original and attested copies. Go to the interview with all the necessary certificates (Age Proof, Qualification, Caste Certificate, Experience etc.). For more details candidates refer the official notification.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission has issued recruitment notification for these posts, you can apply here