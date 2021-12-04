Indian Railways canceled more than 75 trains, see in the list whether your train is also canceled? Indian Railways canceled more than 75 Trains amid Cyclone Jawad fear on this Route – Indian Railways canceled more than 75 trains, check list if your train is cancelled?

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told Parliament on Friday (December 4, 2021) that the number of passengers traveling in air-conditioned coaches has reduced by more than 70 percent in 2020-21 due to concerns of the corona virus epidemic. .

Indian Railways IRCTC has canceled more than 75 trains in view of cyclonic storm Jawad. For the safety of the passengers, these trains have been canceled till December 4, 5 and 6, 2021. On Thursday, the East Coast Railway announced the cancellation of about 95 trains between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The details of canceled trains are as follows:

These trains are canceled on 4th December:

01.18045 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Howrah.

02.12841 Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express from Howrah.

03.22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Express from Howrah.

04.18420 Jayanagar—Puri Express from Jaynagar.

0518409 Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Howrah.

06.12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah.

07.12863 Howrah0Yesvantpur Express from Howrah.

08.18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express from Visakhapatnam.

09.18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia.

10.18047 Howrah-Vasco-da-gama Amaravati Express from Howrah.

11.12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah.

12.22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

13.17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur.

14.18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba.

15.13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad.

16.18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.

17.20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express from Bhubaneswar.

18.18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg.

19.08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

20.12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad.

21.12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad.

22.17480 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati.

23.22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express from Villupuram.

24.17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad.

25.12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai.

26.18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express.

27.11019 CSMT, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai.

28.17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur.

29.18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam.

30.13352 Alleppy-Dhanbad Express from Allppey.

31.12375 Tambaram-Jasidih Express from Tambaram.

32.18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur.

33.20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Express from Junagarh Road.

34.08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

35.08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

36.08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

These trains will remain canceled on 5th December:

01.18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa.

02.18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.

03.12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.

04.22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

05.22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

06.17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.

07.18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.

0818418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

09.20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.

10.22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.

11.18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.

12.17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.

13.08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

14.08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.

15.08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.

16.12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.

17.08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.

18.17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.

19.22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.

20.11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.

21.18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.

22.08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

23.22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati.

24.12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.

25.18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.

26.12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.

27.18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.

28.08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

29.08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.

30.12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.

31.12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.

32.08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.

33.08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.

34.18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.

35.18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.

36.08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

37.08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

38.08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

This train canceled on 6th December:

01.18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

‘Due to Corona there is a 70% drop in AC travel among passengers in 2020-21’: Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told Parliament on Friday (December 4, 2021) that the number of passengers traveling in air-conditioned coaches has reduced by more than 70 percent in 2020-21 due to concerns of the corona virus epidemic. . In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, he informed that during the year 2019-20, passengers traveling by air-conditioned (AC) coaches increased by about 4 per cent and the year 2020 saw a decline of 70 per cent over the previous year. He further added, “During the year 2019-20 and the year 2020-21, the number of passengers traveling in air-conditioned (AC) coaches was 18.1 crore and 4.9 crore respectively, which is (+3.92%) more than its previous year. and (-73.23%) less.”