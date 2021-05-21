Indian Railways cancelled trains: Check here the list of cancelled special trains from May 9

Indian Railways has cancelled long-distance special trains amid the second wave of coronavirus and on account of low occupancy. The Northern Railway has determined to cancel the Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duranto, Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi Categorical trains from May 9 till additional orders.

These special prepare providers are being run by the IRCTC and are available underneath the administration of the Northern Railways zone. Beginning from May 9, these special prepare providers is not going to be obtainable for passengers. Check here the full list.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELLED SPECIAL TRAINS FROM MAY 9:

02001/02002 Habibganj-New-Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi Special

02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Special

02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02011/012012 New Delhi-Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Special

02014 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02017/02018 New Delhi-Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02029/02030 New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02039/02040 Kathgodam-New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Special

02045/02046 New Delhi-Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02055 New Delhi-Dehradun- Jan Shatabdi Special

02056 Dehradun-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special

02057 New Delhi-Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Special

0258 Una Himachal-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special

Duronto Special- 02263 (Pune-Nizamuddin)

Duronto Special- 02265 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Jammu Tawi)

Duronto Special- 02266 (Jammu Tawi- Delhi Sarai Rohilla)

Kota-Dehradun Special- 02401 (Kota- Dehradun)

Kota-Dehradun Special- 02402 (Dehradun- Kota)

Rajdhani Special- 02433 (Chennai- Nizamuddin)

Rajdhani Special- 02434 (Nizamuddin- Chennai)

Rajdhani Special- 02441 (Bilaspur- New Delhi)

Rajdhani Special- 02442 (New Delhi- Bilaspur)

New Delhi-Karta Categorical Special- 02445 (New Delhi- Katra)

New Delhi-Karta Categorical Special- 02446 (Katra-New Delhi)

Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner Special- 02455 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Bikaner)

Bikaner -Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special- 02456 (Bikaner -Delhi Sarai Rohilla)

Sri Shakti Special- 02461 (New Delhi-Katra)

Sri Shakti Special- 02462 (Katra- New Delhi)

Sainik Special Categorical- 04021 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Jaipur)

Sainik Special Categorical- 04022 (Jaipur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla)

Dehradun Pageant Special- 04041 (Delhi- Dehradun)

Dehradun Pageant Special- 04042 (Dehradun- Delhi)

Siddhabali Special- 04047 (Kordwar-Delhi)

Rail Motor Special- 04505 (Kalka- Shimla)

Rail Motor Special- 04506 (Shimla-Kalka)

Pageant Special- 04515 (Kalka-Shimla)

Pageant Special- 04516 (Shimla-Kalka)

Himachal Categorical Special- 04553 (Delhi- Daulatpur Chowk)

Himachal Categorical Special- 04554 (Daulatpur Chowk- Delhi)

Yognagri Rishikesh -Jammu Tawi Categorical Special- 04605 (Yognagri- Jammu Tawi)

Yognagri Rishikesh -Jammu Tawi Categorical Special- 04606 (Jammu Tawi- Yognagri)

Hemkunt Special- 04609 (Rishikesh- Katra)

Hemkunt Special- 04610 (Katra- Rishikesh)

04639/04640 Mohali- Ferozpur Categorical Special

22439/22440 Vande Bharat Categorical

Northern Railway has determined to cancel the following Special Trains on account of low occupancy and different operational causes as per the following particulars:- pic.twitter.com/C2eylG1yNw — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 6, 2021

