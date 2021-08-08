Indian Railways IRCTC: 90 Percent Trains started with increase fare but facility of cheap and cold water stopped in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Indian Railways IRCTC News in Hindi: 90 percent trains of Indian Railways have been started between Corona. However, the fare of vehicles has now increased, which has emerged as a cause of great trouble for the people amid the hit of inflation. At some of the above stations, many facilities including cheap and cold water have also been closed or are not available.

In fact, citing the global pandemic, the Center had increased rail fares some time ago. It was said that more people should not travel in the train, so the fare has been increased. Not only this, the railways also handed over most of the services to private hands, after which it is unable to provide even cheap water to railway passengers in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Two years ago, 300 ml of mineral water was available at Bhagalpur station for one rupee and one liter of mineral water for five rupees, but now it is not so.

According to the information, even before the lockdown imposed due to Corona, the said agency switched off the machines and left for Kolkata city of West Bengal. The reason was not getting enough returns. By the way, initially there used to be a lot of sales with five machines, but in 2019 three machines were closed. When the lockdown was imposed and the vehicles were stopped, then the workers of the agency also left.

As a result, passengers have to buy water at Rs 15 per bottle. About four years ago, water ATMs were also installed, which were closed at the time of lockdown…they have not opened yet. Local media was informed by IRCTC that the agency running the ATM ran away. Till the new tender is done, passengers will have to work with a bottle of Rs 15.

From above, the exemption given to certain classes in rail fares was also withdrawn. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said in Parliament on Friday that there is currently no proposal to restore the concession given to certain classes in rail tickets.





