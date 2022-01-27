Indian Railways IRCTC canceled 493 trains today, see here whether your vehicle is not there?

Indian Railways has canceled many trains today due to bad weather. Giving information, Indian Railways IRCTC has told that a total of 493 trains have been canceled on 27 January 2022. Many of these include express trains to passenger trains. Train cancellation has been canceled at different places due to bad weather and doubling work. Most of these trains are headed towards UP, Bihar, Jammu, Mumbai and New Delhi. Apart from this, many trains from Chennai, Tamil Nadu are also included.

According to the information given on the website of Indian Railways https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/, a day before 1155 trains were canceled on Republic Day. The information of which was given on the website of IRCTC. However, it has not been told about the canceled trains on the railway website, due to which the trains have been cancelled. But, railway officials say that these trains are canceled due to operational reasons.

Can see the list of canceled trains like this

If you want to see the list by visiting the Indian Railways website, how many trains are canceled today or want to know whether your train has been canceled or not, then you can easily check it. For this you have to click on https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ link here. Here is a complete list and information of canceled trains.

