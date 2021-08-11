Indian Railways IRCTC Good news for railway passengers This train going to run after one year – Indian Railways, IRCTC: Good news for railway passengers! This train going to run after one year

Indian Railways, IRCTC: Indian Railways has given a gift to the railway passengers. Patna-Jayanagar Intercity Express is going to start operations again. After a year, this train is going to be operated from 15th August. This train is fully reserved.

According to railways, 05549 Jaynagar – Patna Intercity Express Special train will depart at 05.25 hrs on all days of the week except Saturday and reach Patna Junction at 13.30 hrs. On the other hand, 05550 Patna – Jaynagar Intercity Express Special train will run on all days of the week except Saturdays. In return direction this train will depart from Patna at 15.25 hrs and reach Jaynagar station at 21.40 hrs.

This train will run via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur Samastipur. During this time the stoppage of this train will be at Madhubani, Sakri, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bhagwanpur, Hajipur, Patliputra stations. During this, railway passengers will have to take special care of the prescribed Kovid-19 protocol. Passengers will have to wear masks and take full care of social distancing.

Electric wheelchair facility has been started at two stations of the country’s capital. This service has been started at New Delhi Railway Station Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. According to the railways, arrangements have been made for electric wheelchairs for the elderly, disabled and needy passengers. According to the railways, before reaching the station, railway passengers will be able to book an electric wheelchair through the ‘Aas-a-Wheelchair’ mobile application. Once the booking is done, passengers will be provided with an electric wheelchair as well as an operator. To avail this facility, passengers will have to pay Rs 250.





