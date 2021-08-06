Indian Railways IRCTC Internet services will not be available in the train know railway planning

There seems to be a brake on the facility of internet connectivity in trains run by Indian Railways. Two years after it was announced to provide internet facility in moving trains, the government is putting a halt to the project, saying it is not cost-effective.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that ‘Wi-Fi based internet facility was provided through satellite communication technology in Howrah Rajdhani Express train as a pilot project. But the technology being used in trains is not cost effective. In such a situation, the project has to be put on hold.

Former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said in 2019 that the Center is planning to provide WiFi service in trains in the next four-and-a-half years. The planning of the Railway Ministry was that the way free Wi-Fi is available at stations, in the same way passengers should get this service in the train.

Free Wi-Fi facility is available to more than 6 thousand railway stations across the country. Free internet is being provided at many stations for the convenience of the passengers. Passengers get free Wi-Fi for 30 minutes at the stations. After this, money has to be paid for using Wi-Fi internet. Indian railway stations have one of the largest Wi-Fi networks in the world.





