Indian Railways IRCTC: Passengers Please Attention! PRS to remain closed for few hours for next seven days; This is the railway plan

Seeing the situation of Kovid being controlled, now the Railways is preparing to restore the pre-Covid system. In this episode, the Railway Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be closed for 6 hours at night for the next 7 days. According to a release issued by the railways, from the business point of view, there is less load on the server during the night, so it will be used for upgrading the data of the system.

Since a large amount of old train numbers and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/Express trains, it is being planned in such a way that passengers do not face much inconvenience. From the midnight of 14th and 15th-November to the night of 20th and 21st-November, reservation will not be allowed from 11:30 pm to 05.30 am daily.

