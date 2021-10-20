Indian Railways IRCTC runs special trains for festivals here, know- route, train number and time Indian Railways IRCTC runs special festive trains for these stations; Know – route, train number and time – Indian Railways IRCTC runs special trains here during festivals, know – route, train number and time

Indian Railways IRCTC Latest News in Hindi: In the festive season, railway passengers do not have to face the crowds and fights, so Indian Railways runs special trains every time. This year also on Diwali and Chhath, Railways has run six more special trains for Bandra (Mumbai) and Surat (Gujarat) which will run from October 21, 2021 to November 26, 2021. All these trains will leave from Bandra, Surat, Subedarganj (Prayagraj) and arrive there. Let’s know the detail about these trains:

27 October to 24 November: Train number 09191 will leave Bandra every Wednesday at 7:25 pm, while will reach Subedarganj at 10:20 pm.

29 October to 26 November: 09192 Subedarganj Express will depart every Friday at 6 am and will depart Bandra at 11:55 am on the second day.

22 October to 26 November: Train number 09117 will leave Surat every Friday at 6 am and will reach Subedarganj at 7:50 am on the second day.

23 October to 27 November: 09718 will leave Subedarganj every Saturday at 11:10 hrs, while will leave Surat at 12:45 on the second day.

26 October to 16 November: 09193 train number will leave Bandra on every Tuesday at 10.25 am and will reach Mau at 9 am the next day.

28 October to 18 November: 09194 will leave Mau every Saturday at 7 pm and will reach Bandra at 4.30 am the next day.

Economy coach in these trains: Railways has added two economy coaches in Prayagraj-Udhampur Express. According to the information, after their installation, all 166 seats of both were booked within 24 hours. Explain that there are 83 seats in an economy coach. Not only this, it has been decided to install two such coaches in Shramshakti Express running between New Delhi-Kanpur.

Here Pipavav Rail Corporation started independent container train operations: Pipavav Rail Corporation Limited (PRCL) has started its independent container train operation in India with the launch of a direct container train service to Jodhpur Inland Container Depot (ICD) on an electrified route. APM Terminals Pipavav has given this information in a statement.

In order to ensure faster delivery of cargo and return of containers, Pipavav Rail Corporation Limited is trying to decongest the Congestion by introducing a weekly direct regular service from Pipavav Port to Bhagat Ki Kothi on electric traction. PRCL is a joint venture between Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited and Indian Railways. Jodhpur imports ICD solar panels and white cement clinker.