Indian Railways IRCTC: These Railway Stations names changed during BJP NDA Narendra Modi Regime

Actually, Indian Railways is not involved in naming a station. This is at the discretion of the state government. Changing the name of any railway station is subject to the state, even if it is a matter related to the railway centre.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday. The name of this station was earlier Habibganj Railway Station but its name has now been changed to Rani Kamalpati Station. This is not the first time that the name of a railway station has been changed during the Modi regime. During the tenure of the Modi government, a practice like changing the names of railway stations has started, but even before this, the names of many railway stations have been changed after special symbols or icons. Till now, the names of 26 railway stations have been changed during the tenure of Modi government.

Talking about the names of those 10 major railway stations changed during the tenure of Modi government, 5 railway stations were given new names in Uttar Pradesh alone. The name of Faizabad railway station in UP has been changed. Now its name has been changed to Ayodhya Cantt. At the same time, the name of Mughalsarai Junction has been changed to Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. Allahabad Junction has been renamed as Prayagraj Junction. Whereas, the name of Manduadih Railway Station has been changed to Banaras Railway Station. Apart from this, the name of Dandupur Railway Station has been changed to Maa Varahi Devi Dham Railway Station.

The name of Bengaluru City Railway Station in Karnataka was changed to Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna Railway Station. Also, the name of Gulbarga Railway Station was changed to Kalaburagi Railway Station. Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh was renamed as Rani Kamalapati railway station. Oshiwara Railway Station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Ram Mandir Railway Station. Along with this, the name of Elphinstone Road railway station has also been changed to Prabha Devi railway station. The special thing is that all the names are painted in Hindu color.

