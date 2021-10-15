Indian Railways IRCTC: These trains are canceled till October 9, know which train will not run on which day? Indian Railways IRCTC canceled Trains List: These Trains will be canceled till Nine October, See which of them are on the list

Indian Railways IRCTC Canceled Trains List: Indian Railways has canceled several trains on different dates from Monday (October 4, 2021) to Saturday (October 9, 2021). All the 22 canceled trains plying on the Delhi-Howrah (West Bengal) route will not run during this period. However, passengers who have already booked the seat (advance reservation) will be able to get a refund of their ticket money, while the ticket will also be able to be modified (change date of journey) in the future date.

The details of canceled trains are as follows:

6th and 7th October – 02549 Kamakhya Express

5th and 6th October – 02550 Kamakhya Express

6th and 7th October – 05955 Delhi Express

4th and 5th October – 05956 Delhi Express

5 October – 04075 Naharlagun Express

6 October – 05668 Gandhidham Express

3 October – 05631 Barmer Express

7 October – 05632 Guwahati Barmer Express

4 October – 09709 Udaipur Express

7 October – 09710 Udaipur Kamakhya Express

6th October – 05633 Bikaner Express

9 October – 05634 Bikaner Express

6 October – 05645 LTT

9 October – 05645 LTT Kamakhya Express

6th October – 04031 Guwahati Mail

6 October – 02502 Agartala Express

4 October – 02501 Agartala Express

4 October – 04037 Silchar New Delhi Express

7 October – 04038 Silchar Express

7 October – 01665 Habibganj Express

You can also find detailed information about these canceled trains on the railway website. Let us tell you that these trains have been canceled due to non-interlocking on the railway track in Alipurduar Division of West Bengal. By the way, information about this has been given to the reservation center in-charge of every railway station.

‘813 new vehicles launched in 5 years’: Since the merger of the Railway Budget with the General Budget in 2016 by the Government of India and ending the national transporter’s tradition of announcing new trains at a time, the Railways has run about 800 new trains. This disclosure has been made in the reply received under the Right to Information (RTI). According to the reply given by the Railway Board on the RTI application of Chandra Shekhar Gaur, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, no new trains were run in the year 2020-21 due to the Kovid-19 epidemic as due to this, normal services also had to be suspended.

According to the reply given by the Railway Board, the Railways did not run any new train in the financial year 2020-21. But in the year 2019-20, 144 new trains started operating in the year 2018-19, 266 in the year 2018-19, 170 in the year 2017-18 and 223 in the year 2016-17. The then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, while presenting the Railway Budget for the year 2015-16, had not announced to start a single new train or to expand the service of existing trains.

Here will be the confluence of road-train transport: Pramod Kumar, General Manager, Allahabad Zone, North Central Railway (NCR) said here on Sunday that the meter gauge rail route from Mathura to Vrindavan will see a confluence of road and rail transport in the coming years. He said that in place of the existing meter gauge track, down road traffic and above rail traffic would be operated.

Responding to a question regarding the long-standing traffic jam on Mathura-Vrindavan railway section due to the breakdown of railbus, he said that the railways first plans to convert this track into broad gauge like other meter gauge tracks in the country. But according to the ambitious plan of Brajtirth Vikas Parishad set up by the UP government, this plan has been postponed for the time being due to the proposal to develop this railway section as a heritage track. (with PTI-language inputs)