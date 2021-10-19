Indian Railways IRCTC: These trains, including New Delhi Shatabdi, are canceled due to soil slipping from the track; Know- How to check if your train is not canceled Indian Railways IRCTC: These trains are canceled due to soil slipping from the track; Know- How to spot your train – Indian Railways IRCTC: These trains, including New Delhi Shatabdi, are canceled due to soil slipping from the track; Learn- How to check if your car is not even canceled

Indian Railways IRCTC: Indian Railways has had to cancel many trains including the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi. Reason- The soil slipped from the rail track between Rampur Kathgodam. Actually, there was torrential rain in Uttarakhand, due to which this situation arose there. Railways has canceled some eight trains i.e. four pairs of trains. North Eastern Railway canceled the 05036-35 Kathgodam-Delhi Sampark Kranti and 02092-91 Kathgodam to Dehradun Naini Jan Shatabdi on Tuesday (October 19, 2021) due to the closure of the rail route. Simultaneous passenger train Ramnagar – Moradabad and Moradabad to Kathgodam pair passenger train is cancelled.

At the same time, orders have been given to cancel 03019 Bagh Express coming from Howrah to Kathgodam at Rampur and 05013 Ranikhet Express going from Jaisalmer to Kathgodam at Rudrapur on Tuesday. Apart from this, the railways had to cancel the 02040 Shatabdi going from New Delhi to Kathgodam at Moradabad. Hundreds of railway passengers were upset due to the cancellation of the train mid-way in Moradabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and inquired about the situation in the state affected by the torrential rains. Official sources said the chief minister briefed Modi about the current situation in the state and said the administration was on full alert. The Prime Minister also assured Dhami of all necessary help to tide over the situation. The state authorities have advised the pilgrims of Chardham pilgrimage not to visit temples located in the Himalayan region till the weather improves.

like this Spot your train?: First of all you have to go to the railway website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/. Here on the home page, you will be asked for some information under the option of “Spot your train”. In this, the train number and the name of the place from where the journey will have to take place and the date of travel etc. will have to be given. After giving all this information, click on ‘Find’. As soon as you do this, the status will come in front of you. If the train has to go, then it will show on time, while if it is canceled or delayed, its clear information will also be available.

