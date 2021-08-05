Indian Railways IRCTC Who can check your ticket while traveling in the train learn here – Indian Railways, IRCTC: Who can check your ticket while traveling in the train? learn here

Indian Railways, IRCTC: Indian Railways has announced to run many trains since the second wave slowed down. Railways is also called the lifeline of Indian traffic. Railway network is in every corner of the country. There are also rules for ticket checking during the journey in the train. No one can check your ticket except TTE.

The right of ticket checking has been given by the Railways to TTE only. Apart from this, only TTE has the right to fine in case of non-availability of tickets. RPF (Railway Police Force) can be seen checking the tickets of the passengers. Apart from checking the tickets of TTE, there is more duty. For example, asking passengers to sit on their assigned seats.

Entry of passengers on the basis of fixed capacity in the coach and passengers in the coach should not carry more luggage than the prescribed limit. TTE has to be alert especially during night time so that unauthorized persons/beggars/intruders can enter the coach.

According to the railway rules, 24 hours before traveling in the train, any passenger can get his ticket transferred in the name of his family members including parents, husband-wife, son-daughter, siblings. Railway passengers can transfer the confirmed ticket in their name in the name of any member of their family. This has been clarified in the circular issued on 3 June 2006 based on the 1990 rule of the Ministry of Railways.





