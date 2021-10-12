Indian Railways IRCTC will put a check on the habit of spitting in the open, is bringing a special Peakdown pouch, know how it will be used? Indian Railways IRCTC is bringing pocket-sized biodegradable Spittoons which will control habit of spitting in the open, know how it will be used ?

The habit of spitting anywhere in the open still remains a big problem amid the global pandemic corona virus. Indian Railways has taken a commendable step to curb this. Railways will provide small spittoon pouches at stations in the coming times, due to which it is also trying to reduce the cost of cleanliness.

According to a report by news agency PTI-Bhasha, it was told that around Rs 1,200 crore is spent every year in removing the stains of paan and tobacco from the walls of railway premises. Not only this, a lot of water is also wasted in this work.

It was told that these spittoon pouches can also be kept in pockets, with the help of which passengers can spit without any stains anywhere at any time. At 42 stations, through vending machines or kiosks, spittoon pouches (pouched spittoon) ranging from Rs 5 to 10 can be purchased. The special thing is that these biodegradable pouches can be used 15 to 20 times. The Western, North and Central Zones of the Railways have awarded contracts for these to a start-up named Easyspit.

This product has Macromolecule Pulp technology as per the manufacturer of this pouch. It contains a material that accumulates together with bacteria and viruses present in the saliva. Biodegradable pouches absorb sputum and turn it into a solid. Once used, these sachets, when thrown into the soil, dissolve completely and promote plant growth.

The Nagpur-based company has started installing EasySpit ​​vending machines at stations. He has also tied up with Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. Ritu Malhotra, Co-Founder, Easyspit, said, “We have tied up with Indian Railways for 42 stations on Central, North and Western Railway. We have also started installing EasySpit ​​vending machines at some stations.