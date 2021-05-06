Indian Railways: List of special trains which will discontinue from May 7, Check the full list here

Covid-19 second wave: India on Wednesday registered 3,82,315 new Covid-19 instances and 3780 deaths in the final 24 hours. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are the prime 5 states which were registering the most quantity of Covid-19 instances.

Round 47.26 % of the new instances are reported from these 5 states, with Maharashtra alone liable for 13.57 % of the new instances. Most casualties had been reported in Maharashtra (891), adopted by Uttar Pradesh with 351 day by day deaths.

Indian Railways: List of special trains to discontinue

Since final yr the Indian Railways has been operating a number of special trains as a precautionary measure in opposition to the coronavirus unfold. Nevertheless, on account of the energetic rise in instances of the ongoing covid-19 wave in India, some of these trains had been operating with low occupancy.

Wanting upon the matter, the Jap Railways has determined to discontinue some of the special trains. In keeping with a press launch issued by Jap Railways, 16 special trains are being discontinued from 07.05.2021 on account of poor patronisation until additional recommendation:-

Here is the list of special trains which can be cancelled by the Jap Railway zone:

1. Practice Quantity 02019 Howrah-Ranchi

2. Practice Quantity 02020 Ranchi-Howrah

3. Practice Quantity 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad

4. Practice Quantity 02340 Dhanbad­ Howrah

5. Practice Quantity 03027 Howrah-Azimganj

6. Practice Quantity 03028 Azimganj-Howrah

7. Practice Quantity 03047 Howrah-Rampurhat

8. Practice Quantity 03048 Rampurhat-Howrah

9. Practice Quantity 03117 Kolkata-Lalgola

10. Practice Quantity 03118 Lalgola-Kolkata

11. Practice Quantity 03187 Sealdah­ Rampurhat

12. Practice Quantity 03188 Rampurhat-Sealdah

13. Practice Quantity 03401 Bhagalpur­Danapur

14. Practice Quantity 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur

15. Practice Quantity 03502 Asansol-Haldia

16. Practice Quantity 03501 Haldia-Asansol

