Indian Railways News: Identification of 50 faces at a time … Criminals will no longer be ‘out of sight’ of trains – Western Railway 480 CCTV to keep an eye on criminals between Church Gate and Virar

New methods must be used to deal with the crimes of the new age. With this in mind, now the railways are also doing high-tech to curb crime. 470 such cameras have been installed at Churchgate to Virar railway stations of the Western Railway, which will have the ability to read the movements and face of the offender. All these 470 cameras have been purchased from a Russian company.

How it will work

If video footage of a criminal with his gestures is recorded as video data in the crime record of the control room, these cameras will be able to identify that criminal every time. No matter how crowded these cameras are due to their ability to read or recognize faces. The control room will continue to receive alerts whenever the record matches.

Will work in crowds or festivals

A high-ranking official of the Western Railway said that during festivals or taking advantage of the crowd, there are many cases of snatching and pocketing of mobile phones. The people who hanged them also belong to a certain gang. Now the record data of such people is being recorded. The control room will alert them in case of any future movement. For this, a special control room or center is being set up in Mumbai Central. About Rs 5 crore will be spent for this unit. An official attached to the control room said the cameras have the ability to detect up to 50 faces at a time.

A total of 2600 high-tech cameras

About 2600 high-tech cameras have been installed in the Mumbai section of the Western Railway. In addition to the 470 Russian cameras, other cameras have the ability to do videography from many angles.