Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: apply online for Indian Railways Recruitment at www.rrcpryj.org

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has invited applications from candidates across the country for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online only through the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org. North Central Railway has invited applications against 1,664 vacancies available in various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Prayagraj Division: 703 Vacancies in Mechanical and Electrical Departments.

Agra Division: 296 Vacancies

Jhansi Division: 480 Vacancies

Jhansi Workshop Division: 185 Vacancies

To apply in Indian Railways Recruitment 2021, the minimum age of the candidates is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from September 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the posts of Apprentice, candidates must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with minimum 50% marks. For Trade Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman & Carpenter, minimum educational qualification should be class 8 pass with ITI certificate. SC, ST, PWD or women candidates will not have to pay the application fee. Other candidates have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. The last date to apply for these posts is September 1, 2021.