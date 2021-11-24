Indian Railways to begin the third segment of trains for tourism, Bharat Gaurav trains: Railways minister – Indian Railways Gaurav Trains will start, 190 trains will be allotted

Indian Railways IRCTC: According to the Railway Minister, “Bharat Gaurav train can be operated by both private sector and IRCTC, while the fare will be decided by the tour operator.”

Indian Railways IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways will introduce Bharat Gaurav train, the third segment of trains for tourism after passenger and freight segment. Giving this information on Tuesday (November 23, 2021), the Union Railway Minister said that the Bharat Gaurav train will be based on a theme showcasing the culture and heritage of India.

According to him, around 190 trains have been allotted. The Bharat Gaurav train can be operated by both the private sector and IRCTC, while the fare will be decided by the tour operator.

Vaishnav said, “We have allocated more than 180 trains for ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains and 3033 coaches have been identified. We will start taking applications from today. We have got good response. Stakeholders will modify (modify/upgrade etc.) trains and run them, while railways will help with maintenance, parking and other facilities.”

He further said – this is a completely new segment. This is not a regular train service. The main objective of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains is to promote tourism and it has many aspects.

“Patalpani station will be named as Tantya Bhil Railway Station”: Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the name of Patalpani railway station in Indore will be Tantya Bhil railway station. At the conclusion of Tribal Pride Week at Ramnagar in Mandla, he said, “Patalpani station will be named as Tantya Bhil railway station.” Bhil Bus Stand.

The Tantya Bhil temple at Patalpani will be renovated, while a medical college will be opened in Mandla. Its name will be Raja Hriday Shah Medical College. According to the CM, there is a glorious and glorious history of the tribes in the country and the state. Tribal heroes have played a very important role in the freedom struggle. Tantya Bhil was a tribal ideal and Jannayak of Madhya Pradesh.