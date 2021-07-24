Indian Railways To Deliver 200 Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen To Bangladesh

The delta variant of the corona virus is spreading rapidly in Bangladesh. A strict lockdown of 14 days was announced here.

New Delhi. The havoc of Coronavirus is at its peak in Bangladesh. The delta variant of the corona virus is spreading rapidly. The government here on Friday 23 July announced a strict 14-day lockdown to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has come forward to help Bangladesh.

read this also: Afghanistan: Indian Embassy issues security advisory to citizens in view of Taliban aggression

To help Bangladesh, Indian Railways will deliver a consignment of 200 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (Liquid Medical Oxygen) by Oxygen Express train on Sunday. This is the first time that this life saving gas has been sent outside the country.

Oxygene Express left for Bangladesh for the first time

This 10-container train left from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday. It will reach Benapole in Bangladesh on Sunday. According to the railways, Oxygene Express left for Bangladesh for the first time carrying a consignment of 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Tatanagar. It is likely to reach by Sunday morning.

read this also: Imran Khan’s controversial statement, Kashmiris should decide whether they will go with Pakistan or want to become a free country

Oxygen Express started on 24 April

During the second wave of the pandemic in India, oxygen demand had increased across the country. To overcome its shortage, the Railways started the operation of Oxygen Express. Railways has already operated 480 such trains since the start of this campaign on April 24, 2021. 38,841 tonnes of oxygen has been delivered to different parts of the country.