Indian Railways To Soon Roll Out New AC Economy Class Coaches

Indian Railways is soon going to introduce AC economy class in trains. Economy class coaches can have 72 berths.

New Delhi. Rail passengers will be given better facilities at lower fares in the coming days. They will be able to travel in AC economy class at sleeper class fare. Railways is trying to upgrade the old coaches these days. Indian Railways has started the metamorphosis of trains during the lockdown.

read this also: Now canceling Air Ticket in emergency will get full money, company launched refund policy

Indian Railways is soon going to introduce AC economy class in trains. A total of 27 coaches have been given to economy class coaches in various zones of Indian Railways so far. These new AC-economy coaches will be linked with Duronto trains and other trains running under Western Railway. Economy class coaches can have 72 berths. Whereas the existing AC-3 has 83 berths. The fare for this class has not yet been decided.

Railway Ministry will take a decision soon

According to the Indian Railways, the fare for this economic class will be kept as much as those who usually buy sleeper ie non AC tickets. However, most people are in favor of keeping its fare equal to that of third AC. According to officials, the matter is pending since May. The Railway Ministry can soon take a decision on its fare.

Economy class may be renamed 3E

The new AC-economy class will be made similar to the AC sleeper class. Meanwhile, there is news that the name of AC economy class can be changed to 3E so that there is convenience while making reservation. It is worth noting that a decade ago, AC economy class was introduced in Garib Rath trains. But it did not prove successful. The reason for this was to put extra middle berth in the coach. So it could not prove to be comfortable. This class was later removed.

read this also: LIC: Arogya Rakshak Health Insurance Plan is different in this matter, many big benefits are included in the same plan

such seats will be

Its coaches have been made in Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala. The coaches have been made modular so that the passengers do not have to face the hassle of traveling. It has a foldable snack table, water bottle, magazine and mobile phone storage space. Efforts have been made to have its reading lights and mobile charging point near every seat.