Indian Reported Killed In Afganistan During Reporting – Pulitzer Prize Awarded Indian Journalist Killed in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s news channel quoted reports that Siddiqui was killed in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar. No further details were given about the incident.

New Delhi. Danish Siddiqui, an Indian journalist, was assassinated in Afghanistan. Giving this information, Ambassador of Afghanistan Fareed Mamundzai said that Indian journalists were reporting with Afghan security forces in Kandahar during the incident. Siddiqui has also received the Pulitzer Prize for his outstanding work.

Also read: Third wave of corona may come by the end of August, relaxation in restrictions will be a big reason

Afghanistan’s news channel quoted reports that Siddiqui was killed in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar. No further details were given about the incident. Following his assassination, Afghanistan’s Ambassador Farid Mamundzai tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the killing of a friend Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night. Indian journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner was with Afghan security forces when he was attacked by terrorists I met him 2 weeks ago before leaving for Kabul. He talked about his passion for photojournalism and love for Afghanistan. He will be missed. My condolences to his family and to Reuters I express my deepest condolences.”

talked about his passion for and love for Afghanistan. he will be missed. I express my deepest condolences to his family and to Reuters. 2/2 — Farid Mamundzay Farid Mamundzai رید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

Some time back Siddiqui also worked on a special report. In this report, he told how a policeman got separated from his comrades and fought the Taliban alone for hours.

Also read: Hearing in the Supreme Court today on the constitutional validity of the new IT rules made by the Central Government

It is noteworthy that after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the influence of the Taliban has been increasing. Much of the country has come under the domination of the Taliban and is being ruled once again according to Sharia law. In this regard, other countries including China, Pakistan and Iran have also increased the security of their borders with Afghanistan.