Indian Republic day 2022 PM Modi Special Uttarakhand cap and Manipur Gamchha

73rd Republic Day is being celebrated across the country on 26th January. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers of the country who have been martyred since independence by visiting the National War Memorial at Rajpath in Delhi. During this, PM Modi also observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the martyrs.

Let us tell you that the Prime Minister was wearing the cap of Uttarakhand during this time. On which the state flower of Uttarakhand, Brahma Kamal is also inscribed. It is worth mentioning that when PM Modi had gone to Kedarnath to worship, he had offered Brahma Kamal flower there. Apart from this, PM Modi was also wearing a Manipur stall while paying tribute at the memorial.

Discussion of PM Modi’s cap and pot: In fact, there are assembly elections in 5 states in the next month. In which states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur are included. In such a situation, PM Modi appeared at the National War Memorial with the symbols of Uttarakhand and Manipur. Its discussion is also going on in full swing. At the same time, the manner in which PM Modi saluted, is believed to be dedicated to the Navy.

PM Modi saluted in a different way: It is worth noting that the salute of the three parts of the country’s army, air, water and land, is done in different ways. In which the salute in the Navy is always given by tilting the paw of the right hand slightly forward. In such a situation, it is being said that PM Modi appeared in this style on the occasion of Republic Day.

SI who fought terrorists got Ashok Chakra posthumously Let us inform that on the occasion of Republic, SI Babu Ram of Jammu and Kashmir Police was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. Babu Ram was martyred in the operation against terrorists in Srinagar. His wife Reena Rani and son Manik received this honor from President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Modi wishes: Earlier, PM Modi wished the countrymen through his tweet. He wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!”