Indian School Of Public Policy Scheme Get Benefit

New Delhi. Indian School of Public Policy is inviting applications for the first round of admission to its flagship program in Policy Design and Management. Designed for growing public policy managers, practitioners and administrators, this program equivalent to the Master will prepare students for a strong policy foundation and provide them with key skills in policy design, implementation, management and assessment. The last date for submission of applications in the first round is January 15, 2019.

The first session will commence from August, 2019 at the Program Campus at Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi and will be attended by fifty students. The annual fee for this program is Rs 7 lakh. And for this, all eligible students will be given a fee waiver from 25 percent to 100 percent under need based financial help.

Speaking about the ISPP mission and building an evolving training and research platform, Dr. Subhasish Gangopadhyay, Dean, Indian School of Public Policy, said, “We are delighted to announce the admission to the ISPP Founding Class. We are looking for students who have not only made excellent academic performance, but who have also found a way to engage in society, community and issues outside the classroom. Our approach to admission is pragmatic and rigorous and we attach great importance to aptitude and commitment to bring about change in our society through public policy. We have received a lot of interest from potential applicants in various countries, all states of India and leading institutes like IITs, IIMs, University of Delhi etc. We look forward to building a wider founding class.”

Students with graduation degree in any discipline can apply for admission by submitting the application form available on the website of ISPP. Selected students will be called for personal interview and group discussion. There is no age limit to apply, but the estimated average age of the class is 26 years. The admission process will be in three rounds. The second and third rounds of admission will start in mid-January 2019 and first week of April, 2019 respectively. For more details log on to www.ispp.org.in.