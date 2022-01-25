Indian smartphone market grew 12% in 2021, Realme was the ‘big winner’; These are the top five phones of the companyIndian smartphone market grew 12% in 2021 and Realme was ‘Big Winner’; These are the best five phones of the company – Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021, Realme was the ‘big winner’; These are the best five phones of the company

The Indian smartphone market registered a growth of 12 percent in 2021, reaching a record 162 million shipments. This information was given by the research firm Canalys. In the fourth quarter of last year, the winner was Realme, which jumped to the third position in the overall list of smartphone vendors. It was also the only company that saw positive annual growth in the top five list, while all others suffered a decline.

Data from Canalys shows that the market had a rough start in 2021 in view of the second wave of the global pandemic COVID-19 in the country. But the market improved well into the second half and vendors shipped (sold) 44.5 million phones in the fourth quarter of the year. However, the challenges in the supply chain continue to haunt the sellers for the time being.

At the same time, Xiaomi remained the market leader for the fourth quarter of last year, but its annual growth declined. Total shipments for the brand stood at 9.3 million units in the fourth quarter and registered a negative growth of 22 percent. The brand sold 12 million devices in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung was second in the quarter with 8.5 million units, accounting for 19 per cent of the total. Chinese company Xiaomi like Samsung also saw negative annual growth. However, its effect was minimal. It shipped 9.2 million units in the same quarter in 2020 and had a negative growth of seven per cent.

According to Tech Experts, at present these smartphones of Reality can be counted among the top phones: Reality GT, Reality 8, Reality GT Neo 2, Reality 8 Pro (Realme GT Neo 2). Realme 8 Pro), Realme 7 (Realme 7), Realme GT Master Edition, Realme X50 Pro (Realme X50 Pro), Realme 7 5G, Realme 7 Pro (Realme 7 Pro) And Realme 6 (Realme 6).