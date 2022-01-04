Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the PLA, posted a video holding the tricolor on the new year in Galvan Valley, know the whole matter

It is seen as a “tittle” response to a video released by Chinese state media in which PLA soldiers sending New Year greetings to Chinese people from a location near the Galwan Valley region three days ago. A purported video of

This matter is in the headlines due to the continuous disputes within the country regarding the activities of China and the question-and-answer between the ruling party and the opposition. Meanwhile, sources in the security establishment on Tuesday released photographs of Indian Army personnel holding a big tricolor in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh as part of New Year celebrations.

The photographs were also shared on Twitter by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, writing, “Brave jawans of Indian Army in Galwan Valley on the occasion of New Year 2022.” At the same time, the Congress on Tuesday attacked the central government in the case of China allegedly posting a video of its flag hoisting in Galvan Valley on social media, saying that the Narendra Modi-led government in the country was ‘silent’ on this matter. Destroying the morale of the army.

A video shared by Chinese state media on January 1 purportedly showed Chinese soldiers sending New Year greetings from the Galwan Valley to Chinese people who were heard vowing “not to give even an inch of land”. can go.

Sources in the Indian security establishment said the place where Chinese soldiers were celebrating the New Year is an inland area on the Chinese side near the Galwan Valley region and is close to the buffer zone created in the region after the deadly clashes on June 15. Not there.

Around 30 Indian soldiers can be seen with the national flag in one of the pictures released by sources in the Indian security establishment. Another picture showed a group of four people holding the national flag and another waving the tricolor on a flagpole adjacent to a makeshift surveillance post.

Sources said that this picture was taken in Galwan Valley on January 1. Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets and greetings on January 1 at 10 border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including eastern Ladakh and north Sikkim, in what was seen as a warm gesture amid the ongoing dispute in eastern Ladakh. Was.