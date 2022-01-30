Indian spy Sehmat Khan provide information from Pak to indian army

Often we have seen stories of spies in movies. Seeing them, we understand how dangerous this profession is. With the identity being revealed all the time, there is a fear of being killed. Yet a female detective like Sehmat Khan surprised everyone with her boldness. She went to Pakistan as the wife of a Pakistani officer and then continued to help the country from there.

The film Raazi, which released in the year 2018, was based on the novel ‘Kaling Sehmat’ by writer Harinder Sikka. According to Harinder Sikka, it was the story of a female detective who was not a fictional but a real character. Harinder Sikka himself has also been in the Indian Navy and met Sehmat Khan’s son when he was doing research on Kargil. The real identity of Sehmat Khan, a female spy, has been hidden in this book.

Indian-Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan was not ready to become a spy at first but agreed when her father referred her to the country. She was studying in college when she took this decision. After this, he had completed his training following the advice of his father, then while living in Pakistan, he gave his services to the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

According to Harinder, the lives of several thousand soldiers were saved due to the important information of Sehmat. According to her, Sehmat marries a Pakistani officer and goes there and then sends intelligence to India. It is said that before 1971, the Indian intelligence agency needed a spy who could help India by staying in Pakistan. That’s when Sehmat’s father persuaded him to spy.

After this, when India scolded Pakistan in the year 1971, it was the result of important information sent by Sehmat Khan continuously. The same Sehmat Khan had told that Pakistan is planning to sink the Indian Navy ship INS Viraat. After which the Indian Army took concrete steps and foiled this nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan.

Sehmat Khan was one of the few spies who came back alive after completing the task. When Sehmat came back to India she was pregnant and later her son also served in the Indian Army.