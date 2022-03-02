indian student death ukraine Naveen not get medical seat even after getting 97 percent father said – crores of rupees have to be paid india education abroad is cheap , Speak

World

1 day ago
The cost of MBBS course in Ukraine is much less as compared to any private medical colleges in India. Because of this a large number of Indian students go there.

Shekharappa Gyangoudar, father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student killed in Ukraine, said that the students of India do not go abroad like this. Their compulsion is to go there and get education. He told that “Despite securing 97 per cent marks in PUC, his son could not get a medical seat in the state. He said that crores of rupees have to be paid to get a medical seat and students are getting the same education abroad by spending less money.

Naveen went to Ukraine to study medicine. MBBS course in Ukraine is of six years duration. The cost there is much less than any private medical colleges in India. Because of this a large number of Indian students go there. It is the first choice of Indian students due to the facilities like low cost and admission without entrance exam there. In addition, Ukraine’s colleges are also accredited by the World Health Council, the European Council of Medicine, and the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom. The degree there is also recognized by the Government of India.

21-year-old student Naveen Shekharappa, originally from Karnataka, lost his life in the Russian attack in Kharkiv. Manoj Rajan, commissioner of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said, “The student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, a native of Chalgeri in Haveri district, died in the shelling.”

Gyangoudar, father of a Karnataka student who was killed in a gunfight in Ukraine amid Russian attack, on Tuesday alleged that no one from the Indian embassy contacted the Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. The family members of victim Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar said that Naveen was a fourth year student at Kharkiv Medkill College.

His uncle Ujjanagouda claimed that Naveen was trapped in a bunker in Kharkiv along with other students from Karnataka. He had gone to exchange currency and get food items in the morning when he came under the shelling and died. After the news of his death, mourning spread at the victim’s house in Chalgeri and a large number of people reached to console his family.

Ujjanagouda said that he had spoken to his father on phone only on Tuesday and told that there was nothing to eat or drink in the bunker. On learning of the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Gyangoudar and offered his condolences.


