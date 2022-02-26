Education

Indian students forced to stay in bunkers, waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine – Pune MBBS students are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Indian students forced to stay in bunkers, waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine – Pune MBBS students are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine
Written by admin
Indian students forced to stay in bunkers, waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine – Pune MBBS students are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine

Indian students forced to stay in bunkers, waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine – Pune MBBS students are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine

When Dnyanesh Gadve from Pune went to Ukraine to do MBBS last year, he never thought he would have to prepare to live in a bunker. The donkey (19) is one of thousands of Indian students trapped in a Russian attack in Zaporizhma, southeastern Ukraine. All the students were taken to the bunker today, he said. “Today we were all taken to the bunker as an exercise. Now we are back in the hostel,” Gadwe said. He had also heard reports of an explosion at a nearby military base. Asked if he had been instructed to leave the country, the donkeys said they would be taken by bus to Romania and from there by plane to India.

“There is no cash in the ATMs in the city. People are buying a lot of essentials, so there is a shortage of goods in the shops as well,” he said. Monica, daughter of Pune resident Maruti Dabhade, is studying MBBS in Odessa, Ukraine. Dabhade said his daughter and other students have been taken to the bunker for security reasons.

“I spoke to her. She said she was sitting in the bunker. She will be taken to a safe place soon,” he assured. Dabhade said his daughter had made roti and potato curry before going to the bunker and now she is living on it. Siddhi, daughter of Hanumant Khaire of Pune, is a fourth year MBBS student in Odessa. Khaire said his daughter and others were now safe.

READ Also  ugc net: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET Day 5 and 6 Admissions Coming Soon, Learn How to Download and Exam Schedule - Check ugc Net Admission 2021, Schedule for Day 5 and 6 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

According to the Pune district administration, they have compiled a list of 70 students from the district who are stranded in Ukraine. An official of the District Disaster Management Cell said, “We have submitted the list to the Government of Maharashtra.”

The Pune administration on Thursday set up a control room for those stranded in Ukraine. At least 24 students from a neighboring district of Ahmednagar are also stranded in Ukraine, a private advisory official said.

#Indian #students #forced #stay #bunkers #waiting #evacuated #Ukraine #Pune #MBBS #students #waiting #evacuated #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  bteup ac in: BTEUP Result 2021: BTEUP Result Announced for UP Polytechnic Diploma, Learn How to Check - bteup Result 2021 Announced on bteup.ac.in, Stages of Investigation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment