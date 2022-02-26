Indian students forced to stay in bunkers, waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine – Pune MBBS students are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine

When Dnyanesh Gadve from Pune went to Ukraine to do MBBS last year, he never thought he would have to prepare to live in a bunker. The donkey (19) is one of thousands of Indian students trapped in a Russian attack in Zaporizhma, southeastern Ukraine. All the students were taken to the bunker today, he said. “Today we were all taken to the bunker as an exercise. Now we are back in the hostel,” Gadwe said. He had also heard reports of an explosion at a nearby military base. Asked if he had been instructed to leave the country, the donkeys said they would be taken by bus to Romania and from there by plane to India.“There is no cash in the ATMs in the city. People are buying a lot of essentials, so there is a shortage of goods in the shops as well,” he said. Monica, daughter of Pune resident Maruti Dabhade, is studying MBBS in Odessa, Ukraine. Dabhade said his daughter and other students have been taken to the bunker for security reasons.

“I spoke to her. She said she was sitting in the bunker. She will be taken to a safe place soon,” he assured. Dabhade said his daughter had made roti and potato curry before going to the bunker and now she is living on it. Siddhi, daughter of Hanumant Khaire of Pune, is a fourth year MBBS student in Odessa. Khaire said his daughter and others were now safe.

According to the Pune district administration, they have compiled a list of 70 students from the district who are stranded in Ukraine. An official of the District Disaster Management Cell said, “We have submitted the list to the Government of Maharashtra.”

The Pune administration on Thursday set up a control room for those stranded in Ukraine. At least 24 students from a neighboring district of Ahmednagar are also stranded in Ukraine, a private advisory official said.