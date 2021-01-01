Indian team for T20 World Cup 2021: Team India team announcement for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin is back in limited overs cricket after four years, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of the 15-man squad. Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have been placed on standby.

The ICC has fixed October 10 as the final date for naming the last 15 players. It’s been about a week since the competition started. This time the ICC has allowed Kovid to keep seven additional members.

India’s 15-member squad is as follows.

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shabh Pant, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Mohammed Shami.

A total of 30 members can be added to the support staff. The cost of additional members will be borne by the Board. Any member other than the 15 board members in BioBubble can join the Playing XI.

The T20 World Cup, to be held for the first time since 2016, will be held in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) from October 17 to November 14. The eight-nation qualifying tournament will be played from September. 23 in which Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Ireland will participate. Teams are also included. Four of these teams will qualify for the Super-12 stage.

The T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. The title match will be played on November 14. Team India will start their campaign from October 24. Kohli & Co.’s first match is against Pakistan.