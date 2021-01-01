Indian team t20 World Cup: Indian team for t20 World Cup: Indian team selected for t20 World Cup

So, has the Indian team been selected for the T20 World Cup? BCCI officials and selectors met captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri and the team was selected. The team could be announced on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

InsideSport.co quoted a BCCI official and a selector as saying that a team led by Chetan Sharma has selected its squad for the World Cup. Which could be announced today or tomorrow.

According to BCCI sources, the squad will be announced after the fourth Test. If the Indian team wins the match, the team will be announced on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

InsideSport further quoted a BCCI source as saying, “It will all depend on the Test match. If the match ends early, the team will be announced on Monday, and if the match is late, the team will be announced on Tuesday, September 7. But we can confirm that a 15-member team has already been selected.

The source said that before the fourth Test match, Virat Kohli and the selection committee had an important meeting in which the selection of the team was finalized.

Only a few names were discussed, the source said. India’s T20 squad is already almost finalized and there has been more discussion on the names of some potential players.