Indian Television Academy Awards 2022- including Hina Khan these stars received awards! These stars including Hina Khan and Harshad Chopra got great awards!

Harshad Chopra

Harshad Chopra, who played the strong character of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, won the Best Actor (Popular) award at the event. The actor thanked the fans for their love.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta, who was seen in the show with his wife Janki and is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He apparently won the Best Actor award.

Ashi Singh

During this show, actress Ashi Singh was seen in a black-brown dress. She is currently playing the role of Meet in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, which won an award in the show.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan won the Best Actress award for her film Lines. During this she was looking very good, people have praised her.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of ‘Anupama’ in Star Plus’ number one show Anupama, won an award at the event, during which her son was seen holding the trophy.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey also won the award at the event as he was seen holding the trophy. He is seen posing with Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.