Indian Test captain KL Rahul former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale Rohit Sharma challenges Aakash Chopra Virat Kohli

Former Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Sanjay Jagdale has advocated the title of KL Rahul as India’s subsequent Test captain. Alternatively, former Indian Test crew opener Aakash Chopra has instructed the difficulties being confronted by Rohit Sharma in changing into the captain of the Test crew.

Sanjay Jagdale on Monday i.e. 17 January 2022 steered that KL Rahul must be made India’s subsequent Test captain rather than Virat Kohli, because the 29-year-old opener is able to dealing with this accountability for a very long time. Kohli shocked the cricket world by leaving the Test captaincy of the Indian crew on Saturday i.e. 15 January night.

Jagdale stated, ‘I consider that India’s subsequent Test captain must be somebody who can deal with this accountability for a very long time. Based on this scale, I wish to counsel the title of KL Rahul as the subsequent Test captain of the nation. The former nationwide selector stated that KL Rahul has carried out properly in all three codecs of the sport. He has scored runs in India in addition to on overseas soil.

Jagdale additionally insisted that the BCCI and the selectors ought to be certain that the ‘energy centre’ of IPL, a multi-billion-dollar T20 league, doesn’t intrude within the policy-making of India’s nationwide cricket.

The former BCCI secretary stated that he regretted Kohli’s sudden choice to step down from the Test captaincy as he was certainly one of India’s most profitable captains on this format of the sport. “Kohli’s contribution to Indian Test cricket can’t be denied in any respect,” he stated.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra additionally spoke on this difficulty. Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner within the race to turn into the captain of the Test crew, as he’s the captain of the T20, ODI crew. The final one 12 months has been nice for him in Test cricket. Nevertheless, Aakash Chopra additionally stated, ‘The largest problem earlier than Rohit Sharma is about health. Rohit Sharma will not be match because the 12 months 2020. He has to take frequent breaks.

Aakash Chopra says that if Rohit Sharma can preserve himself match, then he can turn into the captain. Rohit was late on the 2020 Australia tour as a result of health. He couldn’t go on the South Africa tour as a result of damage. Because of this questions are being raised about Rohit Sharma. Nevertheless, trying on the expertise and kind, Rohit Sharma is on the forefront of the race to turn into the captain.