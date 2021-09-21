Indian vs Black: Vigilant Killings Append a South African Town

Later, the family started taking to social media to see pictures and videos of his body, which looked bloody and lifeless.

An Indian homeowner in Phoenix, who spoke anonymously out of fear of reprisal, said he saw two men in the street not long after the attack. They were still alive.

They flagged off two police cars, he said, both of which stopped briefly before proceeding at high speed. A third police vehicle stopped, called an ambulance and waited for it to arrive before leaving, he said.

But the ambulance, which belonged to a private company, treated the men, still alive, on the side of the road before leaving them for only a short time, the resident said. The next day a mortuary van came to pick them up. Their bodies were burnt, family members said.

A relative, Thulani Dubey, said that they did not deserve to be killed, even if they were looting.

At the cousins’ funeral, in a tent set up on a vast field of brown grass behind a family home in Kwamashu, loved ones cried and cried but also thought of brighter times: Malondi, 28, a father of two, Recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Delaney, 41, a worldwide dance instructor, was preparing for a trip to Russia.

Still, he struggled to understand what happened—and what it meant for his country.

“I can’t sleep, thinking what I saw inside the morgue,” said Mr. Dubey, who went to identify his body. “Sometimes, the smell fills my nostrils.”