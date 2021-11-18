indian-wicketkeeper-farokh-engineer-tells-he-faced-discrimination-in-england-first-english-black-women-cricketer-shared-letter-with-racist-remarks , shared letters containing threats and abuses; There were also obscene remarks on former India wicketkeeper

England’s first female black cricketer Ebony Ranford Brent has also expressed her pain over racism. He has told that when he started his career for England in 2001, he had to face many threats and abusive letters and mails. One of them has been shared by Ebony, in which many ugly things are written in English.

Ebony made his debut for England in 2001 at the age of just 17. At that time she was the only and first black female cricketer. For which he also faced a lot of racist comments. He was constantly threatened and abused while going back and crying out for the white cricket culture.

This issue has become very hot in England after former England county cricketer Azim Rafiq first raised his voice for racism. One after the other, cricketers from many other countries have started complaining about it. Now the name of Ebony Ranford Brent has also been added to this episode. Who expressed his pain by sharing a letter on his official Twitter.

Apart from this, former India wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer has also broken his silence regarding racism. He has told that he too had to face lewd and obscene comments in England. Talking to The Times of India, the Indian veteran told that I had to face these things many times while starting my commentary career in England.

Interesting…? Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive ? Had some letters in my time but this one up there! pic.twitter.com/Z4QhATia1B — Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent MBE (@ejrainfordbrent) November 17, 2021

He said, ‘When I started as a commentator in England, I too had to face racism many times. There were two people who used to make obscene remarks on me which did not sound good. Many times I heard such comments which were about my complexion, my Indian culture. I didn’t expect that. When I protested, they used to keep quiet.

Significantly, after Azim Rafiq first raised his voice about racism, there was an earthquake in England cricket. Many big names surfaced, from Michael Vaughan to Matthew Hoggard. The president of Yorkshire Cricket Club was also sacked. At the same time, after the disclosure by the Indian veteran in this matter, this matter can catch up.