indian-women-hockey-coach-sjoerd-marijne-resigns-after-loss-in-tokyo-olympics-by-saying-that-he-is-missing-his-family-‘now wants to live with wife and kids ‘, with these words the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team resigned

The Indian women’s hockey team lost its bronze medal match against Britain 4-3 on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. After this match, India did not get a medal, but this Indian women’s hockey team got congratulations from the country and the whole world. At the end of the day, Shored Marin, the coach of this team, took the decision to resign from his post.

The former Neerdeland player said in an online press conference, ‘I have no plans now, this was my last match with the Indian women’s team. Now the team is going to be handed over to Schopman.

‘Miss family, now want to live with wife and children’

After taking the Indian women’s hockey team to new heights, Shored Marin has now decided to distance herself from the team due to family reasons. She said, ‘I will miss the girls of the Indian women’s hockey team a lot, but I miss my family more. After being away from the family for three and a half years, I want to be with my son, daughter and wife.

Sjoerd Marijne has decided to step down as Indian Women’s Hockey team coach

Janneke Schopman,team’s analytical coach & part of Olympic Gold medal winning Netherlands team,likely to take over

Thanks @SjoerdMarijne for taking the team this far.

Take it further @jannekeschopman pic.twitter.com/7fcbfsw4Qa — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2021

Marin did not go home for 16 months

Let us tell you that Shored Marin was appointed the coach of the Indian women’s team in 2017. He was then made the coach of the men’s team. After this, in 2018, she was again appointed as the coach of the women’s team. After this, due to the restrictions imposed due to Corona, he could not go to his house for the last 16 months.

It is worth noting that the game shown by the Indian team in this Tokyo Olympics under Marin’s coaching has once again revived hockey across the country. The Indian women’s hockey team made it to the semi-finals for the first time, the Indian team could not win a medal but India showed a great game in every match. The historic moment of this Olympics was that India beat Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals.





