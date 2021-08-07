indian-women-hockey-team-coach-sjoerd-marijne-posted-photo-after-win-over-australia-in-tokyo-olympics-people-compared-with-kabir-khan-‘Sorry family, I will be late Coach Sord Marin gets emotional on Indian women’s victory, GoForGold trended on Twitter

The Indian women’s hockey team created history at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday when they defeated three-time Olympic champions Australia 1-0 in a last-8 encounter. This victory of India was not a minor victory but a historic victory. With this win, the Rani Rampal-led team made it to the semi-finals for the first time in Olympic history.

The credit for this victory of the Indian team goes to the only goal-scorer Gurjit Kaur and goalkeeper Savita Poonia, as much goes to coach Sorde Marin.

The Indian coach has taught this team to fight even after losing. The living example of this is that after losing the first three matches in the pool stage, when everyone’s hopes were falling apart. At that time this team stood up and the result of its strong comeback is ticket to semi-finals.

After this victory of the Indian team, people’s expectations of gold from the team have increased. Australia was considered one of the strongest teams till date. At the same time, after defeating Australia, India has also presented its claim for gold. With this, GoForGold has also started trending on Twitter.

Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men’s teams Here’s wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue #Olympics2020 #JaiHind #GoForGold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BN9iOEFZJv — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 2, 2021

After this historic victory of the team, coach Sord Marin shared a photo in which the entire team is on the bus and the coach is also present. The whole team looks very happy. In this photo, Marin wrote that, ‘Sorry family, today I will be late again.’

After this victory, Marin told that, ‘He will first of all enjoy this moment with the whole team and this historic victory.’

The coach of the Indian team is also being compared to Kabir Khan of Chak De India movie on social media. Shahrukh Khan played the role of Kabir Khan in this movie. In which they lift the women’s hockey team from the ground to the sky. In the final of this film, the Indian women’s hockey team becomes the world champion by defeating Australia.

Let us tell you that India will now face Argentina in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 4 August. Argentina beat Germany 3-0 to advance to the semi-finals today.





