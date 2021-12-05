Indian Women Hockey Team Under Savita Punia Thrashed Thailand by 13-0 In First Game of Asian Champions Trophy After Tokyo Olympics

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as the Indian women’s hockey team thrashed Thailand 5-0 in their opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday. The Indian hockey team took to the field for the first time after a stellar performance in the Tokyo Olympics. In this match, Savita Poonia is the captain of the team.

Gurjeet converted a penalty stroke in the second minute of the match while Vandana Kataria scored the second goal five minutes later. At the end of the first quarter, Lilima Minz scored India’s third goal in the 14th minute while Gurjit and Jyoti scored from penalty corners in the 14th and 15th minutes to make the score 5-0.

India continued to dominate in the second quarter as well. Rajwinder Kaur, making her international debut, scored a field goal in the 16th minute, while Gurjit scored his third goal in the 24th minute. Soon after, Lilima converted a penalty corner.

Gurjeet scored another goal in the 25th minute to lead India 9-0 at half time. India did not give any chance to Thailand even further and attacked continuously. Jyoti scored in the 36th minute to take India’s goal count into double digits while Sonika scored her first goal of the match in the 43rd minute.

The story didn’t change even in the fourth quarter as India continued to attack. Thailand, however, made some decent defenses in the meantime. Monica scored in the 55th minute while Gurjeet scored his fifth and 13th for India three minutes later from a penalty corner.

Significantly, this was the first match of the Indian team after finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics. Regular captain Rani Rampal has been rested from the tournament. In his absence, goalkeeper Savita Poonia has been given the captaincy of the team.