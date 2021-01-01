Indian Women’s Hockey Team Olympics 2020: Tokyo Olympics Indian Women’s Hockey Team Semi-Final Route: After three consecutive defeats, victory, victory, victory …

Argentina shattered dream of winning gold for the first time in the Olympics

Despite losing 2-1 in the semifinals, there is still a chance to win a bronze medal

Great Britain will compete for third-fourth place on Friday

The dream of an Indian women’s hockey team was shattered. The dream of playing in the first Olympic final was shattered. Argentina lost 1-2 in the semifinals. The gold medal may have slipped out of hand, but now there is another hope.

Rani Rampal’s team from Great Britain will play for the bronze medal. Gurjeet Kaur gave India the lead in the second minute but captain Noel Barionevo scored for Argentina in the 18th and 36th minutes. This dream journey of the Indian lioness was not easy either.

The Netherlands lost the first match 5-1

The Indian women’s hockey team played hard in the first two quarters against world number one Netherlands in their pool opener on July 25 but lost 1-5 in the end. Captain Rani Rampal scored the only goal for India in the 10th minute. It was a close contest for the first two quarters. The difference in the level of play of both the teams can be measured from the penalty corners.

After Germany, Great Britain also lost

After the first defeat, India faced a strong Germany. Here, too, there was disappointment. They lost 0-2. In the next match, Great Britain defeated India 4-1. Despite a good performance in the second half, a slow opening shot on the score line against Great Britain ended. This was India’s third consecutive defeat in Pool A of the women’s hockey tournament.

The car got back on track after three defeats in a row

After the embarrassing start, no one expected the Indian women’s team to reach the semi-finals. Indian women did not lose patience. Team India won the do-or-die match against South Africa 4-3. The last match was against South Africa with a last minute goal. After that luck was needed.

Then what happened was impossible

The next clash was with Australia. The three-time winning team that enters and plays the opposing camp. He showed his dominance in the group stage, he did not lose a single match. Here, India stunned Australia with a 1-0 win. Starting with three defeats, then luck favors. India was reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time.

