Indian women’s test in world cup cricket

Another world cup of cricket has arrived. This time the exam is for women. When these are compared, the question of equality often arises. When there is talk of equality, then the question arises about the prize money. Money is important to the game. When money comes, the players’ attitude increases and the attitude towards the game changes. But now the picture is changing. Bringing professionalism to women’s cricket at the global level, increasing players’ earnings, increasing facilities and getting more opportunities to play. Some complaints regarding the prize money to be received will also go away.

In the 12th World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4, the team which becomes the winner will become rich. The team that becomes the champion will get 13 lakh 20 thousand dollars (about ten crore rupees). The runner-up team will get $600,000, which is $2.7 million more than the prize money won by India in the 2017 World Cup in England. The total prize money of $3.5 million is to be divided among the eight participating teams.

Australia and England have dominated the Women’s Cricket World Cup. In the 11 World Cups held so far, Australia has won six times and England four times. Apart from this, the only successful country is New Zealand. 22 years ago i.e. in 2000, when he hosted the World Cup, he created history by winning the title. This time she seems determined to repeat that success.

Before the World Cup, the manner in which New Zealand have washed past runners-up India in the five-match series has strengthened their dominance. His claim cannot be taken lightly with the presence of players like Devine Suzy Bates and Emilia Kerr. Then the advantage of home conditions is with them.

Australia is at the top of the contenders. In a few years, his team has been showing the best in every format. India had stopped him from progressing in the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Then Harmanpreet Kaur’s explosive innings of 171 not out put the target out of the reach of Australia. But after that innings, Harmanpreet has not been able to repeat that performance.

His form caused disappointment, turning his fans into critics. Demands also arose to drop him from the team. Former Indian captain Diana Edulji was also among those who raised such a demand. There are ups and downs in the form of a player in his career. But the player who is strong and loses form, sometimes the team management has to show excessive trust in him. This belief was also good.

He has indicated a return to form by scoring a half-century in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand and then a century against South Africa in the warm-up match. Harmanpreet’s bat, having scored 406 runs at an average of 58 in 13 matches in the Big Bash League in Australia, is crucial to Indian success. Captain Mithali Raj will play the sixth World Cup. She will retire after this World Cup.

So with the title, she will try to make a memorable farewell. She has many cricket records to her name and has been a member of the team in both the finals of the 50-over World Cup. Team India had to be content with being the runner-up both times. Mithali is 39 years old but still her performance remains steady. Fifty half-centuries as captain and a total of 62 such innings testify to his ability and class.

Team India is lucky that Smriti Mandhana, who became the best cricketer of the year, has been declared fit to play in the World Cup. In the practice match against South Africa, he was hit by a ball on his helmet, for which he had to be retired. Due to being in confinement earlier, she could not play some matches of the New Zealand series. He is a wonderful opening batsman and has a reputation for providing a solid base to the innings.

The worry is the form of his fellow opener Shefali Verma who is not playing up to the mark. They have to play with a little patience. There are many talented players in the team. If Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna, Pooja, Rajeshwari Gaikwad play as a team, India can make their dream of winning the title come true. Bowling is weak as compared to batting. But with a mix of experience and young players, the team can overcome any crisis. Despite scoring big scores, his not being able to defend is a matter of concern. The experience of some players playing in foreign leagues can prove beneficial.

Eight teams have to play each other in the World Cup. There should be no room for relaxation. The first goal will be to reach the semi-finals by staying in the top four. The campaign will start with the match against Pakistan. Wins against Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa will be water in any case to reach the knock-out. A slight mistake can spoil the equation of the title dream. It will be a challenge for England to save the title.