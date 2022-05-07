Indiana man accused of killing wife advances to primary election for township board



An Indiana candidate for the township office has advanced to the primary despite allegations of murdering his wife.

Andrew Willheit, 40, of Lebanon, was on the Republican ballot for Township Council. He received 60 of the 276 votes cast on Tuesday, qualifying him for the primary, according to the Associated Press.

Indiana Republican governor vetoes bill to ban girls from sports

The Township Board consists of three members. Will White is one of three candidates running for the Republican ticket. No Democrats were on the ballot.

Willhoyet is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Nicky Willhoyet.

According to police reports, Andrew killed Nikki during an altercation. He then allegedly went to a creek just a few miles from their home and dumped his body.

Police said Nicki Wilheight’s body was found March 26 when she filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.

Andrew Wilheit’s trial is set for August 29 and election day is November 8.

If Willhitt is convicted of a felony in a pre-election day, he will no longer be eligible to run for office and will be disqualified from the race.