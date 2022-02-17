World

Indiana man with 20 prior criminal cases and ankle monitor steals car, injures 2 during chase

A suspect who is behind bars after leading a police chase in Indiana that injured two people in an accident is not unknown to the criminal justice system.

Carl Young Jr., 40, is accused of having a domestic dispute with a woman before stealing the keys to his jeep at gunpoint on Wednesday morning and shooting at home.

Carl Young Jr., 40, has been charged in 20 criminal cases in 20 years in Marion County, Indiana.
(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Division)

Police say they were called to a house in the southeastern part of Indianapolis after midnight.

Respondent officers spotted the jeep and tried to stop Young. Instead, he continued driving, drove a stop sign and hit a car, injuring the husband and wife inside.

According to WXIN, Young was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of his arrest. Court records show that Young has been charged in 20 criminal cases in 20 years in Marion County, the TV station reports. That criminal history includes four cases out of a total of 10 criminal counts filed since February 2021. He was also wanted for other crimes during the chase and crash

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder said, “Victims of this domestic area deserved better, and so did the victims of the accident.”

Indianapolis Metro Police Department officials said they found a shotgun and a large quantity of drugs that Yang was suspected of hiding in a stolen jeep.

The youth’s initial allegations were listed as auto theft, preventing law enforcement from causing serious bodily harm to a vehicle, driving during a lifelong habitual traffic offender, household batteries, robbery, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana for business purposes, and leaving the car scene. Accidents including moderate / severe bodily harm, and cocaine possession, according to a police report obtained by WISH-TV.

The suspect was detained at Marion County Jail and was arraigned in court on Thursday.

