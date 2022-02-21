World

Indiana police cleared of wrongdoing in shooting that left 37-year-old man dead

Ripley County Prosecutor Rick Hartel announced this week that the two officers who shot and killed one man in southeastern Indiana last October have been cleared of wrongdoing.

“As a prosecutor here, I am determined to defend myself,” Hettel told a news conference on Friday.

Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a 911 call Oct. 10 about a domestic dispute between Joshua Ebinger, 37, and his girlfriend.

Joshua Ebinger came out of the house with a gun and looked up at the sky.

(Indiana State Police)

Body camera footage released Friday shows the woman leaving the house shortly after officers arrived. About five minutes later, Ebinger came out of the front door with a gun in his right hand.

“Put the weapon inside and get out,” one officer shouted at Ebinger. “Come out now, put down the gun, put it down!”

A few seconds before officers fired their weapons, Ebinger pointed a gun at Ben Bastin, a state soldier.

(Indiana State Police)

During the 911 call, Hettel said Ebinger was heard threatening in the background, “They’ll kill me, or I’ll kill one of them” and “I want them to come here. I’m ready for them.”

When officers shouted at Ebinger to drop his gun, he aimed it at the sky and then downed state trooper Ben Bastin, who did not fire.

Seconds later, Ebinger appeared to carry the gun to another officer on his right, at which point Bastian and Deputy AJ Smith fired several shots at the suspect.

Officers fired multiple shots at Ebinger as he pointed his weapon at an officer.

(Indiana State Police)

Ebinger was intoxicated at the time and violated a no-contact order, WLWT reported.

According to local news outlets, investigators also found handwritten notes in which Ebinger kept his last wishes and messages for his girlfriend.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

An attorney representing Ebinger’s family, Larry Wilder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday evening.

