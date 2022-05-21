Indiana shooting leaves 2 dead, others injured

Indiana shooting leaves 2 useless, others injured



After police in Goshen died, Indiana mentioned “a number of folks” had been shot Saturday afternoon.

The Goshen police division didn’t specify how many individuals had been shot in a Fb submit, however mentioned multiple particular person had been taken to an area hospital after the shooting within the south of town.

One of many injured was pronounced useless on the hospital. One other was killed on the spot, police mentioned.

“Whereas the investigation is ongoing, preliminary info signifies that the shooting was not a gang-related goal,” police mentioned, including that there was no instant menace to the general public.

“This afternoon, Saturday, Could 21, a shooting occurred south of Goshen the place a number of folks had been injured by gunfire. They’ve been transferred to an area hospital, and details about their situation isn’t at present out there. Based mostly on the knowledge obtained by officers, No hazard is believed. It’s an ongoing investigation, so there aren’t any additional particulars at the moment, “the police division mentioned in a Fb submit.