Indiana teachers predict mass exodus over CRT-inspired bill granting parental oversight



Indiana teachers are predicting that if a state bill is passed restricting how teachers teach critical ethnography lessons, there will be massive layoffs.

Jim Lang, a journalism teacher at Floyd Central High School, told the Indy Star, “I can’t imagine that our teachers would have anything but a huge emigration if this law were passed.” “And I think the problem is going to be, you don’t have enough people to fill the positions, or some of the people you’re going to bring in aren’t qualified.”

The bill passed along party lines in the State House last month and was sent to the Senate Education and Career Development Committee for progress.

House Bill 1134 Will prohibit educators from promoting “certain ideas as part of a course of instruction” that “compels a school employee or student to adhere to certain principles relating to a person’s gender, race, ethnicity, religion, caste, national origin, or political affiliation.”

The indie star described the bill as one that would prohibit educators from teaching that any gender, race, ethnicity, religion, caste, national origin or political affiliation is superior or inferior to another, or that any person should suffer emotionally because of their sexuality. Should. , Race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation.

It would also prohibit schools from forcing students to participate in surveys that “try to influence a student’s attitudes, habits, characteristics, opinions, beliefs or feelings” or without parental consent.

The bill was inspired by the national debate on critical race theory and would give parents more power through parent-centered curriculum review committees.

Once the bill is passed, parents can file a complaint if teachers violate any restrictions, which in some cases could lead to lawsuits against the school. Additionally, the bill would allow the state education secretary to suspend or revoke education licenses if educators violated its provisions on “intentionally or unintentionally” promoting divisive ideas, according to Indy Star.

“It opens the door for parents to be able to follow you,” Suzanne Holcomb, an elementary school teacher in North Indiana, told the Indy Star.

The bill’s author, Tony Cook, a Republican, said it would give parents more transparency and power.

“The overriding purpose of this bill is to provide curriculum transparency,” said Cook, a former teacher and superintendent himself. “As well as empowering parents by giving them the opportunity to participate in the curriculum selection and approval of instructional materials for use by teachers in the classroom.”

Hundreds of teachers gathered outside the Indianapolis Capital last week to protest the bill. Others warn that if the bill is signed into law, the state will see a mass exodus of academics.

“I have to leave, or I have to ignore it,” Lang told the Indy Star. “I won’t. I can’t. It’s too bad.”

The state is currently facing an ongoing staffing shortage between both teachers and alternatives, and the state Department of Education shows a list of more than 800 jobs, Indiana Outlet reported.

“It’s the last nail in the coffin,” Susan Hallcomb, an elementary school teacher in North Indiana, told the Indy Star. “I don’t know how we’re going to get through this. It’s just going to make teaching impossible.”

Holcomb added that the bill was “an attack on education,” an “attack on our integrity” and “very honestly, it is insulting.”

“As long as I still enjoy the job, feel effective in the job, I see no reason to leave,” said another teacher, Sandy James. “This bill could change that for me.”

The bill currently includes training students to become teachers to rethink their careers.

Abby Martin, a junior at Indiana University Bloomington who is studying to be a high school teacher, said, “Anyone I know, in the last semester, said out loud, ‘I’m not sure if I can do it.’ “It’s worrying.”

Democrats and activists argue that critical race theory is not actually taught in schools. But while parents are reviewing their children’s lessons, this cannot be further from the truth.

School board meetings have been flooded across the country over the past year, with parents angry at the education system for keeping racism “life support” with the CRT.

Monica Hutton, a mother in Indiana, is fighting the lessons her 9th grader is receiving in the Martinsville Metropolitan School District.

“If we’re not in charge, it’s communism,” Hutton said Indy Star . “It’s here.”

And while some claim that CRT is not taught in schools, the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville says officials have identified areas of concern with their own curriculum.

“Martinsville’s MSD does not support the teaching of critical race theory,” said Suzy Lips, a City Council member and assistant to the superintendent for curriculum, instruction and human resources, in a recent school board speech. “Together, we have identified a number of areas of concern and are actively planning to ensure that all curricula are politically neutral and balanced.”

Since HB 1134 is operating through the state capital, Republican Governor Eric Holcomb is watching “very closely.”

Erin Murphy, the governor’s press secretary, told the Indy Star, “The governor is grateful for the education of our state and for the huge role they play in preparing students for them and for the future of our state.” “He is always sensitive to add any extra burden that will make their job more difficult.”