Indiana’s attorney general sues Black Lives Matter over its use of donations



An attorney general has launched the most aggressive legal action against Black Lives Matter to date.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the activist group Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLM). The lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits filed by Rokita against her group’s use of funds and grants.

“I have filed a lawsuit against Black Lives Matter for protecting the vigilantes from this card house,” Rokita said. Speaking about the case on social media. “There are patterns of behavior in BLM [and] We will do everything we can to reach the bottom of those who have donated to them on behalf of the liberal Husqvarna. “

Who controls the লাই 60M War Chest of Black Lives Matter?

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the national arm of the Black Lives Matter movement, has come under increasing scrutiny for managing the millions of dollars it received in grants.

The BLM filed the lawsuit in response to an investigative claim filed in February this year.

“The Attorney General’s Office has filed a petition to enforce the Civil Investigative Demand, which seeks an order from BLM to respond to a Civil Investigative Demand issued to the agency in February 2022,” the Attorney General’s Office explained.

BLM Secretly bought $ 6 million mansion – which group leaders call “campus” – and did not disclose to the public. When a magazine searched the house, BLM reportedly published a memo discussing the possibility of trying to “kill” the story.

Buying a California home was different from a 2021 transaction in which BLM transferred money to a Canadian nonprofit – run by the wife of BLM co – founder Patrice Cooler – Buy a 3 million home .

The callers, who abruptly resigned from BLM in May 2021 amid growing scrutiny of the group’s finances, have previously faced criticism. Living a prosperous lifestyle That includes millions of dollars in private real estate purchases.

