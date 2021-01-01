Indians return from Afghanistan: Three private flights carrying Indian nationals from Kabul landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3 on Sunday morning, including Air India, Vistara and Indigo, with more than 200 Indian nationals safely returning home, India is a safe haven. , Afghan refugees reluctant to return, ‘it’s all over’: Afghan MP expelled from Kabul, breaks down after landing in India:

Three private flights carrying Indian nationals from Kabul landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport Terminal 3 on Sunday morning. These included Air India, Vistara and Indigo. With this, more than 200 Indian citizens reached home safely. He said the situation in Afghanistan had worsened. Everyone is struggling to get out of there.

Sukhwinder Singh, who works at the US embassy in Kabul, said the situation on the streets of Kabul was chaotic. Everyone is in a hurry to leave Afghanistan. He was taken out on the night of August 14 after the situation deteriorated after the intervention of an Indian embassy official. He has lived in Doha ever since. “Most of the people trapped there have been evacuated,” he said.



He said he was in the helicopter himself, the video of which went viral, in which people could be seen cheering to return home. Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab, said Afghanistan took a dangerous turn after the Taliban came to power in Kabul. He said, ‘Sometimes I felt like I couldn’t come back home. There was no hope.

Asked if he would return to Kabul for work, Sukhwinder said it depended on how Afghanistan’s relations with the Indian government would continue.

Everything built in 20 years is over … Afghan MPs cry while telling the truth about the Taliban

Praveen Singh, who works at the UAE embassy in Kabul, said he would never consider returning. This is because the painful and life-threatening experience they experienced there is frightening.

Kamal Chakraborty, who works for a private company in Kabul and returned home on Sunday, said, “I am happy to be back home safely. But, whenever I think about the situation there, I just shudder at the thought of it. He said Afghans help Indians in Kabul a lot. This is the time when the Indian government should also do something for them.

India is like a ‘second home’

At the same time, a total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown by Indian Air Force C-19 military transport aircraft from Kabul to Hindon Air Force Base near Delhi. The group included Afghan MPs Narendra Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Honyar as well as their family members. Describing India as his ‘second home’, Khalsa told his gruesome story when his vehicle broke off from a convoy of people being taken to Kabul airport.

“They (Taliban) separated us from others yesterday (Saturday) on our way to Kabul airport as Afghan citizens,” Khalsa said. We ran away because the kids were with us. The Kabul-based MP expressed hope that he would make arrangements to return to his country once the situation improves.

Will Pakistan ‘misbehave’ after being captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan? Former Army chief warns government in Kashmir

Khalsa said, ‘India is our second home. We have lived there for generations. We pray to God that Afghanistan be rebuilt, and we can go back there and serve the people in our gurdwaras and temples. Regarding the situation in Afghanistan and its new rulers, Khalsa said, “The Taliban is not a group – there are 10-12 groups. It is difficult to find out who is and who is not.”

We pray to God that Afghanistan should be rebuilt and we can go back there and serve the people in our gurdwaras and temples. Narendra Singh Khalsa, MP of Afghanistan

Thank you Prime Minister Modi

“I thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Air Force for bringing us out of Kabul and saving our lives,” Honaryar, a member of Afghanistan’s upper house of parliament, said in a video message. Everyone arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport has been checked for Covid-19.

I thank the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Air Force for bringing us from Kabul and saving our lives. Honyar, Member of the Upper House of the Afghan Parliament

Aladad Qureshi’s wife is from Kashmir. Qureshi said, ‘I have two daughters. We thank the Government of India, Modiji, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Air Force for saving us.

“We had a lot of problems in Kabul, but our government saved us,” said Manik Mandal, who went to Afghanistan six months ago in search of a livelihood.

