India’s Azim Premji at the top of this list of generosity, donates 27 crores daily, the names of Adani and Ambani are also

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has donated Rs 577 crore and is third in terms of donations.

Azim Premji, the founder of IT company Wipro, has proved to be the biggest donor of the country. It has been learned from the list of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy 2021 that Azim Premji has donated a total of Rs 9,713 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

According to this figure, Azim Premji has donated Rs 27 crore. At a time when the country was battling the pandemic, Premji increased his donation by about a quarter.

Shiv Nadar of IT company HCL is also not behind in donating. He has donated the most after Azim Premji. Nadar donated Rs 1263 crore.

At the same time, Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, has donated Rs 577 crore and he is third in terms of donation. Fourth in this list is Kumar Mangalam Birla, who donated Rs 377 crore.

Adani Group chief Gautam Adani is at the eighth position in this list. He donated 130 crores for disaster relief. At the same time, the ranking of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has improved and he has been ranked fifth in this list. He donated Rs 183 crore. Bajaj family, Anil Agarwal, Burman family and Hinduja family are also in the list of top 10 donors of the country.