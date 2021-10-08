India’s Best Dancer Season 2 Begins: India’s Best Dancer 2: The show’s host Manish Paul visited the capital today with the contestants of ‘India’s Best Dancer – Season 2’ to kick off the Navratri festivities.

Over the years, Sony Entertainment Television has multiplied the fun of watching TV on the weekends by presenting some great and successful shows. Following the great success of the first season of ‘India’s Best Dancer’, the channel is all set to release ‘India’s Best Dancer – Season 2’! The new season will not only be bigger in its level and entertainment than before, but will also present some excellent and incomparable talent. The show seeks to find the next incarnation of the best through this platform, which will prove to be a definite test for the best dancers across the country. The show was also launched on Friday. In it he was seen by others including Terrence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Terrence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor and Malaika Arora dominated.

Produced by Frames Production Company, ‘India’s Best Dancer – Season 2’ will premiere on October 16 and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television. The show’s host Manish Paul visited the capital today to kick off the Navratri festivities with the contestants of ‘India’s Best Dancer – Season 2’.



Malaika Arora

‘India’s Best Dancer – Season 2′ will be the toughest dance reality show on Indian television. The show’s creators have also made it challenging at every stage. Starting with the audition, the contestants will have only 90 seconds to impress the judges with at least 3 power moves to advance in the match. As the clock ticks, the show’s judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terrence Lewis will keep a close eye on the contestants’ dance moves on ‘Entertainment’, ‘Nunes’ and’ Technics’. ). Malaika Arora will judge ‘entertainment’ in every action, Geeta Kapoor will find ‘novelty’ in moves and Terrence Lewis will judge perfection in ‘technique’.

Geeta Kapoor READ Also Rakesh Roshan Was India

The selected contestants in the second round of the mega audition will compete in pairs and trio to advance to the next round. Then, at the grand premiere, the judges will announce the first twelve contestants as the best twelve, who will have their own guides for the next journey. These 12 contestants will have to impress the judges and the audience every week to get closer to winning the most prestigious title of the best dancer in India!

Terrence Lewis

If you feel like you have the talent to go through all of this, prepare yourself for this amazing talent that the show will bring to the fore. With digital auditions reaching far and wide, ‘India’s Best Dancer – Season 2’ will reveal who is the symbol of dedication, dedication and determination! Every week since October 16, viewers will get to see an unparalleled confluence of powerful presentations and inspiring stories.

Manish Paul, Host said, “I am very excited to start this new journey with the biggest dance reality show on Indian television, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2. Last season we all saw what kind of talent this show showed and this time I want to bring myself to the level of the show! The show will premiere soon and we look forward to launching the first round of promotions in Delhi! It is a happy coincidence that Navratri is setting the mood for India’s best dancer. Delhi is my first home and I have some fond memories of this city. So it’s like going home for me. I am excited to welcome some of the best dance talent in the country to my city and host the show. All of these contestants have so much tremendous energy, which is consistent with me, that there are no boring moments around them. Also, there is a star-stud panel of judges along with ‘Malaika, Gita and Terrence’ as they are known for inspiring and developing the contestants in the show. It’s going to be a really fun journey and I’m ready for it.