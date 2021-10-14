India’s Best Dancer: The contestant reached with Varmala to propose Malaika Arora, the actress blushed like this; View VIDEO

India’s Best Dancer: A teaser has surfaced in which Malaika Arora is judging the show when a contestant comes to her. At that time there is a garland in the hands of that contestant, seeing which Malaika Arora blushes.

India’s Best Dancer is going to start with a new season once again. This time along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and choreographer Terence will be seen judging the show. In such a situation, many promos of this show have come out. A teaser has surfaced in which Malaika Arora is judging the show when a contestant comes to her. At that time there is a garland in the hands of that contestant, seeing which Malaika Arora blushes.

It is seen in the video – wearing a blue shirt, the contestant moves towards Malaika on the stage with a garland in her hand. At the same time, Malaika gives the expression of the bride. When the person who came for the audition comes towards Malaika, seeing her move, Geeta Kapoor shouts and says – Oh my God, the move has changed.

The song ‘Tainu Le Ke Main Jawanga’ is playing in the background. Seeing this video, many people gave laughing emoji and funny reactions. In the meantime, many people said – call us also in the wedding.

Sharing the video, it is written in the caption – ‘Will our contestants be successful in impressing all the judges and becoming the next avatar of the best? To know, watch India’s Best Dancer Season 2, which is starting in 91 hours. Every Saturday and Sunday from October 16 at 8 pm.’

During the audition of the show, a news came out in which it was revealed that a contestant in the show had touched Malaika’s cheeks, after which Malaika was very scared. Although the contestant was doing all this with fan feeling. At the same time, Malaika was afraid whether the contestants had sanitized their hands or not. Recently, Malaika has shared some of her bridal avatar photos from her Instagram. In the pictures, Malaika is seen posing in a maroon colored lehenga. Some time ago there were reports about Malaika that the actress might marry Arjun Kapoor soon. In such a situation, Arjun Kapoor broke his silence.