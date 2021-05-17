India’s Black Market Preys on Desperate Covid-19 Victims

NEW DELHI — Throughout the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, few treasures are extra coveted than an empty oxygen canister. India’s hospitals desperately want the metallic cylinders to retailer and transport the lifesaving fuel as sufferers throughout the nation gasp for breath.

So an area charity reacted with outrage when one provider greater than doubled the value, to just about $200 every. The charity known as the police, who found what might be some of the brazen, harmful scams in a rustic awash with coronavirus-related fraud and black-market profiteering.

The police say the provider — a enterprise known as Varsha Engineering, primarily a scrapyard — had been repainting hearth extinguishers and promoting them as oxygen canisters. The results might be lethal: The less-sturdy hearth extinguishers would possibly explode if full of high-pressure oxygen.

“This man ought to be charged with murder,” mentioned Mukesh Khanna, a volunteer on the charity. “He was taking part in with lives.” (The proprietor, now in jail, couldn’t be reached for remark.)